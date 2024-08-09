Thailand: Pheu Thai Party Members Arrested Over Bill 112 Amendment Proposal

09 August 2024_ Thai authorities have arrested members of the Pheu Thai party, accused of submitting a proposal to amend Law 112, which punishes defamation of the monarchy. The arrests followed a series of demonstrations against the law, which is considered restrictive of freedom of expression. Law 112 has been the subject of public debate, with many calling for it to be revised to ensure greater civil rights. The political situation in Thailand remains tense, with the government trying to maintain public order. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์, a major news source in Thailand. Authorities have intensified surveillance of political activities, amid growing social pressure for democratic reforms.