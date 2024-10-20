Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Pheu Thai party not afraid of Election Commission's request for dissolution

October 20, 2024_ Pheu Thai (PHT) said it was not concerned about the Election Commission (EC)’s dissolution request for six coalition parties, which...

Thailand: Pheu Thai party not afraid of Election Commission's request for dissolution
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ Pheu Thai (PHT) said it was not concerned about the Election Commission (EC)’s dissolution request for six coalition parties, which it accused of being influenced by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Deputy Prime Minister and PHT leader Prasert Chantharawong said the allegations were not factual and the party had a legal team ready to defend itself. During a meeting between coalition party leaders, it emerged that PHT had proposed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its prime ministerial candidate, contradicting allegations of Thaksin’s control. The news was reported by thairath.co.th, highlighting PHT’s determination to clarify the situation. Pheu Thai is one of the major political parties in Thailand, often associated with the Shinawatra family, which has played a significant role in Thai politics.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
party leaders partito .it parties
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza