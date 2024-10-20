Thailand: Pheu Thai party not afraid of Election Commission's request for dissolution

October 20, 2024_ Pheu Thai (PHT) said it was not concerned about the Election Commission (EC)’s dissolution request for six coalition parties, which it accused of being influenced by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Deputy Prime Minister and PHT leader Prasert Chantharawong said the allegations were not factual and the party had a legal team ready to defend itself. During a meeting between coalition party leaders, it emerged that PHT had proposed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as its prime ministerial candidate, contradicting allegations of Thaksin’s control. The news was reported by thairath.co.th, highlighting PHT’s determination to clarify the situation. Pheu Thai is one of the major political parties in Thailand, often associated with the Shinawatra family, which has played a significant role in Thai politics.