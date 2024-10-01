Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Pheu Thai prepares to discuss new constitution with coalition partners

October 1, 2024_ Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party will meet with its coalition partners to discuss a proposed new constitution, in response to a...

Thailand: Pheu Thai prepares to discuss new constitution with coalition partners
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 1, 2024_ Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party will meet with its coalition partners to discuss a proposed new constitution, in response to a Senate vote that confirmed a double majority is needed for a referendum. The Senate voted 165-17, with nine abstentions, to retain this requirement, further complicating the process of amending the basic charter. Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Chusak Sirinil said the government plans to form after a new speaker is elected, the Bangkok Post reported. The proposed constitutional change is part of the government's policy and could affect Thailand's upcoming general election.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party basic charter ruling diritto d'interpello
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza