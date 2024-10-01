Thailand: Pheu Thai prepares to discuss new constitution with coalition partners

October 1, 2024_ Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party will meet with its coalition partners to discuss a proposed new constitution, in response to a Senate vote that confirmed a double majority is needed for a referendum. The Senate voted 165-17, with nine abstentions, to retain this requirement, further complicating the process of amending the basic charter. Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Chusak Sirinil said the government plans to form after a new speaker is elected, the Bangkok Post reported. The proposed constitutional change is part of the government's policy and could affect Thailand's upcoming general election.