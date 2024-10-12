Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Pheu Thai Rejects Petition Against His Election Victory

October 12, 2024_ Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party has rejected a recent petition calling for the annulment of its election victory and the...

12 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party has rejected a recent petition calling for the annulment of its election victory and the dissolution of the party. Chusak Sirinil, the party's legal chief, said the six charges leveled against them were not sufficiently substantiated to be considered as attempts to undermine the constitutional monarchy. The party has therefore confirmed its position and the legitimacy of its election. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Pheu Thai is a center-left political party in Thailand, known for its support for social policies and its historic alliance with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Tag
Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai party petition calling ruling diritto d'interpello
