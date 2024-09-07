Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Phuket Sets to Become Global Art Hotspot with Biennale 2025

06 September 2024_ Thailand has launched the Phuket Biennale 2025, an international contemporary art festival in Venice, Italy, that promises to...

Thailand: Phuket Sets to Become Global Art Hotspot with Biennale 2025
07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Thailand has launched the Phuket Biennale 2025, an international contemporary art festival in Venice, Italy, that promises to transform Phuket into a vibrant art city. The event, inspired by the famous Venice Biennale, will run from November 2025 to April 2026 and will feature works by over 60 Thai and international artists. Artistic Director David Teh revealed this year's theme, "Eternal [Kalpa]", which explores sustainability and art. The press conference attracted great interest among attendees, highlighting the cultural connection between Thailand and Italy, as reported by thailandtv.news. The Biennale represents a unique opportunity to promote Thai art globally, strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
art festival in Venice art globally Italia Venice Biennale
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza