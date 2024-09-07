Thailand: Phuket Sets to Become Global Art Hotspot with Biennale 2025

06 September 2024_ Thailand has launched the Phuket Biennale 2025, an international contemporary art festival in Venice, Italy, that promises to transform Phuket into a vibrant art city. The event, inspired by the famous Venice Biennale, will run from November 2025 to April 2026 and will feature works by over 60 Thai and international artists. Artistic Director David Teh revealed this year's theme, "Eternal [Kalpa]", which explores sustainability and art. The press conference attracted great interest among attendees, highlighting the cultural connection between Thailand and Italy, as reported by thailandtv.news. The Biennale represents a unique opportunity to promote Thai art globally, strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.