Thailand: Phuket will host World Pride 2028

12 July 2024_ Phuket has been chosen to represent Thailand as the host of World Pride 2028, marking the first time the event will be held in Southeast Asia. The event expects to attract over 80,000 people from 70 countries. The nomination is part of the country's efforts to promote gender equality. Phuket, one of Thailand's top tourist destinations, is preparing to welcome participants from all over the world. The Bangkok Post reports it. The event represents an important opportunity for Thailand to showcase its commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity.