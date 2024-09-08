Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: PM Phaethongthan kicks off term with motivational speech

September 08, 2024_ Phaethongthan Shinawatra, Thailand's new Prime Minister, delivered her first official speech after a special Cabinet meeting,...

Thailand: PM Phaethongthan kicks off term with motivational speech
08 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 08, 2024_ Phaethongthan Shinawatra, Thailand's new Prime Minister, delivered her first official speech after a special Cabinet meeting, stressing the importance of working for the good of the country and its citizens. During the meeting, she expressed her determination to use the government's diversity as a strength to address national challenges. She also urged ministers to prepare for the policy presentation to Parliament, scheduled for September 12-13. The source of this news is matichon.co.th. Phaethongthan, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, vowed to work tirelessly to improve the lives of Thais and address the country's economic and social issues.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
official speech after September 08 convegno address national challenges
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza