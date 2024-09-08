Thailand: PM Phaethongthan kicks off term with motivational speech

September 08, 2024_ Phaethongthan Shinawatra, Thailand's new Prime Minister, delivered her first official speech after a special Cabinet meeting, stressing the importance of working for the good of the country and its citizens. During the meeting, she expressed her determination to use the government's diversity as a strength to address national challenges. She also urged ministers to prepare for the policy presentation to Parliament, scheduled for September 12-13. The source of this news is matichon.co.th. Phaethongthan, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, vowed to work tirelessly to improve the lives of Thais and address the country's economic and social issues.