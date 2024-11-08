Thailand: PM proposes 3C approach (Connectivity, Competitiveness and Community) for Mekong

08 November 2024_ Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presented a 3C (Connectivity, Competitiveness and Community) approach to strengthen the prosperity of the Greater Mekong Region (GMS) at the 8th GMS Summit. The summit, which was attended by leaders from China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, has as its central theme Innovative Development for a Better Community. The approach aims to enhance the resilience of the GMS through regional integration and technological innovation, with initiatives such as the Bangkok-Vientiane International Rail Service. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The GMS is an area that includes six countries in Southeast Asia, working together to promote economic and social development in the region.