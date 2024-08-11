Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Thailand: PM Srettha Thavisin's future in question after Constitutional Court ruling

11 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 11, 2024_ Parties in the Pheu Thai-led coalition will meet today to discuss their response to the recent Constitutional Court ruling on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Her position is uncertain due to the appointment of Thaksin Shinawatra, a former leader convicted of election sabotage, as an adviser. However, political observers believe Srettha may remain in office despite speculation about possible changes in the cabinet. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the meeting would focus on the work of the government and the situation of the Prime Minister, postponing any decisions until after the ruling. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. Thaksin Shinawatra is a former Prime Minister of Thailand, known for his controversial policies and for having been convicted of corruption.

