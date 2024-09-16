Thailand: PM to waive salary, donate to foundations

September 16, 2024_ Thailand’s Prime Minister Phaethongthar Shinawatra announced that he will not receive a salary for his position, deciding to donate it to several foundations, as previously planned. During his first week in office, he convened his team to organize a relief center for victims of natural disasters. In addition, the government postponed the announcement of beneficiaries of the digital wallet program, originally scheduled for September 22, to ensure proper management of resources. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์, highlighting the economic and political challenges the government is facing. The Prime Minister’s decision reflects a commitment to transparency and support for vulnerable communities in Thailand.