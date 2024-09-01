Thailand: PM visits flood-hit areas of Sukhothai, reassures on situation

August 31, 2024_ The Prime Minister of Thailand, Ms. Phaethongthar Shinawatra, visited the flood-affected areas in Sukhothai, offering support and reassurance to residents. During the visit, she said that the situation is expected to improve within seven days and confirmed that Bangkok is safe from further disasters. The government is working to provide immediate assistance and long-term solutions to prevent future similar events. The source of this information is thairath.co.th. The Prime Minister's visit also included meetings with citizens and distribution of aid, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting the affected communities.