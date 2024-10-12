Thailand: Police seek arrest warrants for iCon Group executives accused of fraud

October 12, 2024_ The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has announced plans to seek arrest warrants from the Criminal Court for four executives of the iCon Group, a company accused of running a Ponzi scheme. This legal action follows investigations into alleged financial crimes involving the company, raising concerns among investors. The RTP is seeking to ensure that those responsible for this scam are brought to justice to protect the public. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The iCon Group is a Thai company that has attracted attention for its controversial business practices, raising questions about the safety of investing in the country.