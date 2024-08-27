Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
Thailand: Political Controversy and Calls for Dissolution of Pheu Thai Party

August 27, 2024_ In Thailand, the Pheu Thai party faces a dissolution request filed by an anonymous person, who accuses the party of being under the...

Thailand: Political Controversy and Calls for Dissolution of Pheu Thai Party
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ In Thailand, the Pheu Thai party faces a dissolution request filed by an anonymous person, who accuses the party of being under the influence of Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister. The Election Commission has been urged to take the matter to the Constitutional Court, citing ethical violations by members of the government. Meanwhile, the Phalang Pracharat party has raised concerns about the lack of communication in the assignment of a minister, General Patcharawat Wongsubun. The political situation remains tense, with attention focused on forming the new government and managing the floods in the north of the country. The news is reported by naewna.com. Political dynamics in Thailand are influenced by historical figures such as Thaksin Shinawatra, who ruled the country in the past and continues to wield significant influence.

