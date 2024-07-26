Thailand: Political tension is growing while awaiting the ruling of the Constitutional Court

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
26 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
26 July 2024_ Political tension in Thailand is set to increase next month as the Constitutional Court prepares to issue a ruling on high-profile cases involving the Move Forward Party (MFP) and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Sources close to the MFP believe the party's chances of survival are slim, while Pheu Thai candidate Srettha said he was ready to fight. The cases in question involve Srettha and another Pheu Thai candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and involve allegations linked to Srettha's property development company and the MFP's campaign against the lèse-majesté law. The Constitutional Court is expected to rule on the cases in early August, as reported by Bangkok Post. The ruling could have a significant impact on government stability and Srettha's political future, who could see her career in jeopardy if the outcome is negative.

