Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
Thailand: Political Uncertainties Affect Investor Confidence

August 13, 2024_ Investor confidence in Thailand is falling due to the dissolution of the Move Forward Party (MFP) and the possible removal of Prime...

Thailand: Political Uncertainties Affect Investor Confidence
13 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ Investor confidence in Thailand is falling due to the dissolution of the Move Forward Party (MFP) and the possible removal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) expects confidence to improve if the constitutional court decides to keep Srettha in office. Senators have filed a petition for his removal, accusing him of ethical violations related to ministerial appointments. The FTI stresses that political stability is crucial to attracting foreign investment and that any political vacuum could negatively impact the economy. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The current political situation is particularly delicate, with the MFP having suffered a controversial dissolution and the country bracing for a major judicial decision.

