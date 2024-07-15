Thailand: Political uncertainty for the Srettha Thavisin government

July 15, 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, faces a period of uncertainty regarding its term in office. The Constitutional Court is examining an impeachment case related to the appointment of Phichit Chuenban as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office. The Court's decision, expected on July 24, could lead to the end of Srettha's mandate if the appointment is deemed unconstitutional. This climate of uncertainty is negatively influencing investor confidence and the country's economic management. This is reported by matichon.co.th. The political situation remains tense, with possible repercussions on the stability of the government and future economic policies.