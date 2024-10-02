Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Prayut Chan-o-cha urges Sondhi Limthongkul to abort anti-government rally

02 October 2024_ Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged former protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul not to proceed with plans for a large...

Thailand: Prayut Chan-o-cha urges Sondhi Limthongkul to abort anti-government rally
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 October 2024_ Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged former protest leader Sondhi Limthongkul not to proceed with plans for a large anti-government demonstration scheduled for next month. Sondhi, who was released from prison last year, has announced that he will lead a rally on November 5 to demand the government's resignation. Prayut has warned that such an event could escalate political tensions in the country, the Bangkok Post reported. Sondhi Limthongkul is a well-known political activist in Thailand, famous for his role in demonstrations against previous governments.

