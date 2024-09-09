Thailand: Preparations for Typhoon Yagi and impending floods

08 September 2024_ The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, is stepping up preparations to deal with Typhoon Yagi and potential flooding in the Chao Phraya River basin. Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat visited the Chao Phraya Dam to monitor the situation and ensure water management measures are in place. Authorities have already started diverting water through the dam to reduce the risk of flooding, while the water level in the basin is stabilizing. The situation is being closely monitored, with contingency plans in place to minimize the impact on local communities, khaosod.co.th reported. The government has also launched awareness campaigns to inform citizens on how to prepare for floods and ensure their safety.