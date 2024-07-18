Thailand: Prime Minister distributes equipment to fight drug trafficking

July 18, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, delivered new equipment to fight drug trafficking to police and army chiefs. Among the equipment distributed are drones, hidden cameras and solar generators. The initiative aims to improve officer safety and the effectiveness of operations along the country's northern borders. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of these measures to address the problem of drug trafficking, which represents a significant threat to Thai society. Naewna.com reports it. Furthermore, collaborations are planned with the United States and Australia to further strengthen counter-narcotics operations.