Thailand: Prime Minister faces opposition and runs for future

July 12, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister has responded to opposition criticism of his handling of government. During a public speech, he stressed the importance of focusing on the country's current and future challenges. He also announced a series of initiatives aimed at improving the economy and the well-being of citizens. The speech received mixed reactions from the population and local media. The Daily News reports it. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to leading Thailand towards a prosperous and stable future.