Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
Thailand: Prime Minister faces opposition and runs for future
12 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
July 12, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister has responded to opposition criticism of his handling of government. During a public speech, he stressed the importance of focusing on the country's current and future challenges. He also announced a series of initiatives aimed at improving the economy and the well-being of citizens. The speech received mixed reactions from the population and local media. The Daily News reports it. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to leading Thailand towards a prosperous and stable future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
