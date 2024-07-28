Thailand: Prime Minister presents achievements of Indian tourism in Thailand

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
28 luglio 2024
28 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Thailand recently revealed data on the costs and influx of Indian tourists to the country, highlighting a significant increase in visits. This increase is attributed to targeted promotional campaigns and improved tourism infrastructure. Local authorities are working to further attract Indian visitors, who represent a growing market for Thai tourism. The presentation of the results was received with enthusiasm, underlining the importance of tourism for the national economy. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. Thailand is one of the favorite destinations for Indian tourists, thanks to its culture, natural beauty and hospitality.

