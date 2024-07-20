Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Prime Minister Srettha visits temples and launches Financial Hub

July 20, 2024_ Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited nine temples to make merit before the start of the Buddhist Lenten period. Subsequently,...

Thailand: Prime Minister Srettha visits temples and launches Financial Hub
20 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 20, 2024_ Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited nine temples to make merit before the start of the Buddhist Lenten period. Subsequently, he inaugurated the Financial Hub project, aimed at transforming Thailand into a global financial center. The project aims to restructure the Thai economy without requiring significant investment, with the aim of attracting international capital. The launch ceremony was attended by senior government officials and representatives from various sectors. This was reported by the news site thairath.co.th. The Financial Hub is part of the vision

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai economy Thai partenza start
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza