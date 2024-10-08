Thailand: Princess Sirindhorn Promotes Right to Food for All

07 October 2024_ Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn highlighted the importance of the right to food for all during the celebration of World Food Day 2024 in Bangkok. In her remarks, she highlighted that while global agricultural producers can feed the entire world's population, hunger continues to persist, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. The Princess also warned of the risks of unhealthy diets, which contribute to the rise of non-communicable diseases and public health problems. She concluded by saying that the right to food is a fundamental human right, which goes beyond simple survival. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Princess Sirindhorn is a prominent public figure in Thailand, known for her social work and for promoting health and nutrition initiatives.