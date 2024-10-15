Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Private sector pushes for interest rate cuts

October 15, 2024_ The Thai private sector is pressuring the Bank of Thailand (ธปท.) to reduce interest rates, with demands for a cut of at least...

Thailand: Private sector pushes for interest rate cuts
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ The Thai private sector is pressuring the Bank of Thailand (ธปท.) to reduce interest rates, with demands for a cut of at least 0.25% by the end of the year. Concerns are over the impact of the current high interest rate and the strong baht on exports and the overall economy. The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (กนง.) is eagerly awaited, as decisions could affect the country's economic growth. The source of this information is กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. In addition, the private sector has proposed measures to stimulate the economy, including support for small and medium-sized enterprises and water management.

