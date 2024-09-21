Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Proposal for a central command app for rescue operations

September 21, 2024_ Volunteers from 12 organizations have suggested that the Thai government develop an application that functions as a digital...

Thailand: Proposal for a central command app for rescue operations
21 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ Volunteers from 12 organizations have suggested that the Thai government develop an application that functions as a digital command center for emergency responders. This initiative aims to ensure timely assistance to disaster victims by improving coordination between various relief groups. The app could facilitate communication and management of relief operations, making emergency response more efficient. The proposal was met with interest, highlighting the importance of technology in crisis management. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The implementation of such an app could be a significant step in improving the country's preparedness and response to catastrophic events.

