Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Proposed agreement to limit the entry of foreigners to Mae Sot

6 July 2024_ Colonel Natthakorn Rueantip, commander of the Ratchamanu task force, discussed the assistance provided to 12 Moroccan citizens forced to...

Thailand: Proposed agreement to limit the entry of foreigners to Mae Sot
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
6 July 2024_ Colonel Natthakorn Rueantip, commander of the Ratchamanu task force, discussed the assistance provided to 12 Moroccan citizens forced to work in a crime area along the Moei River, on the border with Burma. The Thai army coordinated the rescue operation, managing to free 20 of the 22 Moroccans who had requested help. The colonel stressed the need for agreements with countries of origin to prevent the entry of foreigners into problem areas such as Mae Sot. Rangsiman Rome, president of the National Security Commission, has proposed elevating the issue to a national priority to combat human trafficking. matichon.co.th reports it. The proposal includes the use of surveillance technologies and the revision of entry policies to improve security along the border.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza