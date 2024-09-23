Thailand: Public sector reform to cut spending, boost salaries

September 23, 2024_ Thailand is planning a major public sector reform, aiming to reduce annual expenditure by more than 100 billion baht by reviewing salaries, benefits and healthcare costs for civil servants. The government intends to align public sector salaries with those of the private sector, in response to an aging population and new social demands. It also plans to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the welfare system, the news was reported by the daily เดลินิวส์. Further details on the reform and its implications will be available in future editions of the newspaper.