Thailand: Public transport sector tightens controls

October 3, 2024_ Thailand's Ministry of Transport has launched rigorous checks on more than 13,000 public buses to ensure safety and service quality. These inspections aim to verify the condition of the vehicles and compliance with current regulations, in response to recent accidents that have raised concerns among citizens. Authorities have stressed the importance of maintaining high standards for public transport, which is essential for urban mobility. The checks will also include training for drivers to improve road safety. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Ministry of Transport is committed to ensuring a reliable and safe public transport service for all citizens.