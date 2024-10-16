Thailand: Re-registration for social welfare card in 2025

October 15, 2024_ The Thai Ministry of Finance has announced the opening of a new registration for the Social Assistance Card, also known as the Poor People's Card, scheduled for 2025. Registration will be open to Thai citizens aged 18 and over with an annual income of no more than 100,000 baht. Recipients will receive a monthly support of nearly 2,000 baht, which includes assistance with purchasing consumer goods and discounts on utility bills. Registration is expected in March or April 2025, subject to government approval. The source of this information is the website เดลินิวส์. This program aims to revise eligibility requirements and provide support to low-income families in Thailand.