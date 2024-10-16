Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Re-registration for social welfare card in 2025

October 15, 2024_ The Thai Ministry of Finance has announced the opening of a new registration for the Social Assistance Card, also known as the Poor...

Thailand: Re-registration for social welfare card in 2025
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ The Thai Ministry of Finance has announced the opening of a new registration for the Social Assistance Card, also known as the Poor People's Card, scheduled for 2025. Registration will be open to Thai citizens aged 18 and over with an annual income of no more than 100,000 baht. Recipients will receive a monthly support of nearly 2,000 baht, which includes assistance with purchasing consumer goods and discounts on utility bills. Registration is expected in March or April 2025, subject to government approval. The source of this information is the website เดลินิวส์. This program aims to revise eligibility requirements and provide support to low-income families in Thailand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Social Assistance Card also known as opening as
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza