Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Record Household Debt Increase in 2023

September 11, 2024_ Average household debt in Thailand has reached 606,000 baht, the highest level in 16 years, according to a survey by Kasikorn...

Thailand: Record Household Debt Increase in 2023
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Average household debt in Thailand has reached 606,000 baht, the highest level in 16 years, according to a survey by Kasikorn Research Center. Most of this debt is related to daily consumption expenses, highlighting the economic hardship that many households are facing. This increase in debt raises concerns about the financial sustainability of households and their ability to meet their financial obligations. The economic situation in Thailand continues to be monitored closely, as high debt could affect future growth. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Thai households, which make up a significant portion of the economy, are facing an increasingly heavy financial burden, which could impact the domestic market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai households Thai which make up make up
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza