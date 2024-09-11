Thailand: Record Household Debt Increase in 2023

September 11, 2024_ Average household debt in Thailand has reached 606,000 baht, the highest level in 16 years, according to a survey by Kasikorn Research Center. Most of this debt is related to daily consumption expenses, highlighting the economic hardship that many households are facing. This increase in debt raises concerns about the financial sustainability of households and their ability to meet their financial obligations. The economic situation in Thailand continues to be monitored closely, as high debt could affect future growth. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Thai households, which make up a significant portion of the economy, are facing an increasingly heavy financial burden, which could impact the domestic market.