Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Record revenue for national parks thanks to tourism
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
July 7, 2024_ Thailand recorded a record revenue for national parks, collecting 1,785,493,410 baht from 1 October 2023 to 20 June 2024. This surpasses the previous year's total revenue of 1,467,641,971 baht. The increase is attributed to the growth of international tourism, encouraged by government tourism promotion policies. National parks with the highest revenue include Haad Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi and Mu Ko Similan. Dailynews.co.th reports it. Authorities expect Doi Inthanon National Park, located in Chiang Mai province, to hit a new record of 150 million baht by the end of the fiscal year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
