Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Thailand: Referendum law debates and PM's presence in Doha

September 30, 2024_ Chairman of the Coordination Committee of the ruling parties, Wisut Chaiyanrun, has suggested the creation of a joint committee...

Thailand: Referendum law debates and PM's presence in Doha
September 30, 2024_ Chairman of the Coordination Committee of the ruling parties, Wisut Chaiyanrun, has suggested the creation of a joint committee between the two houses of parliament to discuss the referendum law, in order to avoid internal conflicts. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phaethongthar Shinawatra will attend his first international conference in Doha, Qatar, for the dialogue on Asian cooperation. Recent polls show that Phaethongthar is the most popular leader among Thai citizens, while the opposition party continues to maintain good support. The source of this information is thairath.co.th. The political situation in Thailand is characterized by an active debate on constitutional reform and growing interest in the government's economic policies.

