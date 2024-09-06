Thailand: Reforms and challenges for Phaethongthan Shinawatra's government

06 September 2024_ The government of Phaethongthan Shinawatra, Thailand's second female prime minister, faces significant challenges with the appointment of new ministers, including the controversial R.A. Thammanat Prompao to the Ministry of Agriculture. Despite the apparent stability, there are concerns about ethical management and political pressure, with potential investigations by the Constitutional Court into 11 cabinet members. The situation is complicated by the presence of opposition parties such as the Democratic Party and the People's Power Party, which could threaten the stability of the government. The source of this information is dailynews.co.th. The political situation in Thailand remains tense, with governance and security issues needing to be addressed, especially in the southern provinces, where violence is a persistent problem.