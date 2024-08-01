Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
Thailand: Registration for the Digital Wallet project begins

01 August 2024_ Registration begins today for the Digital Wallet project in Thailand, open to those who own a smartphone, until 15 September 2024....

01 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ Registration begins today for the Digital Wallet project in Thailand, open to those who own a smartphone, until 15 September 2024. The government has allocated a budget of 450 billion baht to stimulate the economy and improve the quality of life of citizens. Registration will be done via the "ทางรัฐ" application and service points will be available across the country to facilitate the process. The government expects this project to generate a significant economic boost and improve the living conditions of the population. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The program also includes a registration for those who do not own a smartphone, which will take place from September 16 to October 15, 2024.

