Thailand: Registration service for people with disabilities opens

September 19, 2024_ The Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand have launched a registration service for people with disabilities, offering a financial support of 10,000 baht. This initiative has seen a massive influx of vulnerable people who have gone to banks to open 'PromptPay' accounts. In addition, the government is developing an application to facilitate access to public services in the long term. The news was reported by the daily newspaper เดลินิวส์. This service is an important step in improving the quality of life of people with disabilities in Thailand, a group often marginalized in society.