Thailand: Reopens talks with Cambodia over offshore oil exploration

October 10, 2024_ Thailand's government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, announced the resumption of talks with Cambodia over the exploration of a disputed offshore oil field with estimated reserves of at least $300 billion. The move is considered one of the administration's 10 urgent priorities, aimed at stabilizing energy prices and reducing fuel imports. Despite diplomatic challenges and sovereignty concerns, some Thai officials are optimistic about a possible deal. Cambodia has expressed its willingness to continue discussions, กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reported. Thailand, which relies heavily on natural gas for 60 percent of its energy needs, could exhaust its reserves in the next five to 10 years, making it urgent to find new sources of supply.