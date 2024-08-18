Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Reports of theft of funds from government digital wallet denied

August 17, 2024_ The Center for Combating Fake News in Thailand has confirmed that recent claims of theft of funds from the government's digital...

18 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ The Center for Combating Fake News in Thailand has confirmed that recent claims of theft of funds from the government's digital wallet are false. The Digital Government Development Office clarified that the government application does not have access to citizens' bank accounts and uses advanced security measures to protect data. It also emphasized that authentication to access the app must only be done through downloads from official sources such as the App Store and Google Play. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์, which urges citizens not to spread misinformation on social media. The office also provided contact details for further information, stressing the importance of personal data security.

