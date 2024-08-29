Thailand: Rescue operations continue after railway tunnel collapse

August 28, 2024_ Rescue operations for three workers trapped in a collapsed railway tunnel in Thailand continue, with Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul overseeing the operation. Despite more than 80 hours of searching, rescuers have yet to extract the three men due to technical difficulties and safety risks. The workers' vital signs have been detected, but the situation remains critical, with further digging necessary to reach them. The source of this news is khaosod.co.th. The rescue operation also involves engineers and Civil Defense personnel, with the aim of ensuring the safety of all involved.