Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Rescue operations continue after railway tunnel collapse

August 28, 2024_ Rescue operations for three workers trapped in a collapsed railway tunnel in Thailand continue, with Deputy Prime Minister Anutin...

Thailand: Rescue operations continue after railway tunnel collapse
29 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ Rescue operations for three workers trapped in a collapsed railway tunnel in Thailand continue, with Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul overseeing the operation. Despite more than 80 hours of searching, rescuers have yet to extract the three men due to technical difficulties and safety risks. The workers' vital signs have been detected, but the situation remains critical, with further digging necessary to reach them. The source of this news is khaosod.co.th. The rescue operation also involves engineers and Civil Defense personnel, with the aim of ensuring the safety of all involved.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul overseeing rescue operation more than been detected
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza