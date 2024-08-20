Thailand: Restaurateurs ask Phaethongthan's new government for urgent measures

August 19, 2024_ Thai restaurateurs, represented by Soraetep Rojpachanarach, have urged the new government of Phaethongthan Shinawatra to consider three urgent demands to stimulate the sector's economy. The demands include amending outdated laws that restrict alcohol sales, reducing property taxes for restaurants, and implementing economic stimulus measures for consumers. Soraetep warned that without timely interventions, more than 50% of restaurants could close by the end of the year. The news was reported by matichon.co.th. The economic situation in Thailand is currently critical, with stagnant growth compared to other Asian countries, such as Malaysia, which recorded a 5% increase.