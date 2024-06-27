Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Thailand: Return of direct flights to Milan and Oslo with Thai Airways

27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
25 June 2024_ The Central group, in collaboration with Thai Airways, has announced the return of direct flights between Bangkok and Milan, as well as Oslo. Passengers on the inaugural flights will receive special gifts, including limited-edition scarves and uniquely designed bags. These giveaways are the result of a collaboration between the Thai brand Good Goods and autistic artists from the Autism Thai foundation. Additionally, passengers will be able to enjoy numerous benefits at Central group stores, including Rinascente department stores in Italy. sdthailand.com reports it. The initiative aims to boost tourism and the economy by attracting European visitors to Thailand.

