Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Return of Thaksin Shinawatra and Government of National Unity

August 28, 2024_ Thai politics is set for a significant change with the return of Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister, who presents himself as...

Thailand: Return of Thaksin Shinawatra and Government of National Unity
28 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ Thai politics is set for a significant change with the return of Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister, who presents himself as leader of the new governing coalition. The Pheu Thai party, of which Thaksin is a prominent supporter, has won 330 seats in parliament, promising to address the country's economic and political challenges. The new administration, led by Ing Phattharath Shinawatra, aims to unite the country and resolve current crises through a three-year development plan. The news is reported by dailynews.co.th, highlighting the importance of this event for the political stability of Thailand. Thaksin Shinawatra is a controversial figure, known for his populist policies and his self-imposed exile, which has profoundly affected Thai political history.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai politics affected Thai political history Thai who presents himself as
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza