August 28, 2024_ Thai politics is set for a significant change with the return of Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister, who presents himself as leader of the new governing coalition. The Pheu Thai party, of which Thaksin is a prominent supporter, has won 330 seats in parliament, promising to address the country's economic and political challenges. The new administration, led by Ing Phattharath Shinawatra, aims to unite the country and resolve current crises through a three-year development plan. The news is reported by dailynews.co.th, highlighting the importance of this event for the political stability of Thailand. Thaksin Shinawatra is a controversial figure, known for his populist policies and his self-imposed exile, which has profoundly affected Thai political history.