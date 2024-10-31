Thailand: RML and Euro Creations present the Poltrona Frau experience

Cerca nel sito
 
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ Thai real estate developer RML partnered with Euro Creations to offer an exclusive customer experience through the Italian brand Poltrona Frau. During the event, attendees explored a Monobrand store, admiring the elegance and quality of Italian design products, a symbol of fine craftsmanship. Poltrona Frau, founded in 1912, is renowned for its mastery of leather craftsmanship and the production of luxury interiors, including those for high-end cars such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. This news was reported by banmuang.co.th. The event also included an exclusive tour and activities inspired by Italian culture, creating an atmosphere of luxury and sophistication for RML customers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italian brand Poltrona Frau Thai real estate griffe brand
