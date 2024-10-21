Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Ruling parties meet to discuss political crisis, possible reforms
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Thailand's Prime Minister, 'Ing' Phaethongthar Shinawatra, has called the leaders of the ruling parties to a working dinner in Bangkok to discuss the current political difficulties and possible reforms. During the meeting, the recent decision of the Election Commission to investigate six parties for alleged acts contrary to the Constitution, in particular regarding the influence of Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister and father of 'Ing', was discussed. The participants also discussed future scenarios and the possibility of an amnesty law, while the secretary of the party Pheu Thai expressed concern about the loss of confidence of investors and tourists. The news is reported by เดลินิวส์, highlighting the importance of stabilizing the political situation for the good of the country.

in Evidenza