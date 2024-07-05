Thailand: Sacred water collection ceremony at Prachuap Khiri Khan

4 July 2024_ Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Somkid Chantamuk presided over a sacred water collection ceremony at Wat Khao Tham Ma Rong in Bang Saphan district. The event was organized in honor of the King of Thailand's birthday, which will be celebrated on July 28, 2024. The ceremony was attended by numerous government officials and citizens, many of whom wore yellow robes as a sign of respect. The collected water will be used to prepare sacred water for the official celebrations to be held on 7 and 8 July at Wat Khlong Wan. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. The ceremony also included traditional rituals and prayers to honor the patron deities of the sacred site.