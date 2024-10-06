Thailand: Santith criticizes PM Uung-Ing after one month in government

October 5, 2024_ Santith Limthongkul, founder of Manager newspaper, has expressed strong criticism of Prime Minister Uung-Ing, alias Phaethongthan Shinawatra, just a month after taking office. During the program "Santith Talk", he warned that the PM must address three crucial issues and not be influenced by those around her. Santith stressed the importance of working for the good of the country and not forgetting the past of Uung-Ing's father, Taksin Shinawatra, who was implicated in scandals. The news was reported by mgronline.com. Santith warned that if the situation does not improve, he may take to the streets to protest against the government.