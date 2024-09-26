Thailand: Saole, the new restaurant that combines Italian and Thai flavors

September 25, 2024_ Saole, the newly opened restaurant in Thonglor, is a fusion of Zaolarb and Zao Ekkamai, bringing a mix of multicultural cuisine to the table. Head chef Hanief Pittayasarn, who previously worked in Milan, has integrated his Thai-Chinese identity into the menu, using fresh ingredients and fermentation techniques. Standout dishes include busiate with prawns, a pasta reminiscent of Italian traditions, but with a spicy twist typical of Thai cuisine. The news was reported by bk.asia-city.com, highlighting the Italian influence in Thai gastronomy. Saole aims to cater to customers' culinary preferences, while also offering Mediterranean options for those who want a more traditional experience.