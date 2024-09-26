Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Saole, the new restaurant that combines Italian and Thai flavors

September 25, 2024_ Saole, the newly opened restaurant in Thonglor, is a fusion of Zaolarb and Zao Ekkamai, bringing a mix of multicultural cuisine...

Thailand: Saole, the new restaurant that combines Italian and Thai flavors
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ Saole, the newly opened restaurant in Thonglor, is a fusion of Zaolarb and Zao Ekkamai, bringing a mix of multicultural cuisine to the table. Head chef Hanief Pittayasarn, who previously worked in Milan, has integrated his Thai-Chinese identity into the menu, using fresh ingredients and fermentation techniques. Standout dishes include busiate with prawns, a pasta reminiscent of Italian traditions, but with a spicy twist typical of Thai cuisine. The news was reported by bk.asia-city.com, highlighting the Italian influence in Thai gastronomy. Saole aims to cater to customers' culinary preferences, while also offering Mediterranean options for those who want a more traditional experience.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
newly opened restaurant Thai Thai gastronomy ristorante
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza