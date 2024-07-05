Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Sardinia arrives in Bangkok with Chef Bruno Ferrari

4 July 2024_ Lovers of Italian cuisine in Bangkok can now enjoy the delights of Sardinia thanks to the initiative of Chef Bruno Ferrari. At the Volti...

Thailand: Sardinia arrives in Bangkok with Chef Bruno Ferrari
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

4 July 2024_ Lovers of Italian cuisine in Bangkok can now enjoy the delights of Sardinia thanks to the initiative of Chef Bruno Ferrari. At the Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar, Ferrari presents a four-course menu that includes typical dishes such as Octopus Salad, Sardinian Pasta, Roasted Suckling Pig and Seadas dessert. This exclusive culinary event will be available from 8 July to 7 August 2024, offering a unique dining experience in the heart of the Thai capital. The price for this experience is THB 2,280++ per adult. Thai.news reports it. For further information and reservations, you can contact the Shangri-La Bangkok restaurant.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza