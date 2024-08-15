Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Scientific collaboration with Italy for environmental sustainability

August 14, 2024_ The Department of Scientific Services of Thailand organized a workshop on the topic of removing emerging contaminants and...

Thailand: Scientific collaboration with Italy for environmental sustainability
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ The Department of Scientific Services of Thailand organized a workshop on the topic of removing emerging contaminants and potentially toxic elements from polluted waters, with a focus on aquaculture. The event was attended by experts from several European universities, including the University of Turin, which collaborates on the SusWater project, funded by Horizon Europe. This initiative aims to develop innovative technologies to address environmental challenges, strengthening the ties between Thailand and Italy in the field of scientific research. The news was reported by mekhanews.com. The cooperation between Thai and Italian researchers is an important step towards sustainability and innovation, contributing to improving the environmental quality in Thailand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy in the field topic cooperation between Thai Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza