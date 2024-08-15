Thailand: Scientific collaboration with Italy for environmental sustainability

August 14, 2024_ The Department of Scientific Services of Thailand organized a workshop on the topic of removing emerging contaminants and potentially toxic elements from polluted waters, with a focus on aquaculture. The event was attended by experts from several European universities, including the University of Turin, which collaborates on the SusWater project, funded by Horizon Europe. This initiative aims to develop innovative technologies to address environmental challenges, strengthening the ties between Thailand and Italy in the field of scientific research. The news was reported by mekhanews.com. The cooperation between Thai and Italian researchers is an important step towards sustainability and innovation, contributing to improving the environmental quality in Thailand.