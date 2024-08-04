Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Scientific collaboration with Italy for environmental sustainability

03 August 2024_ On 1 August 2024, the Department of Scientific Services of Thailand organized a seminar on the removal of emerging contaminants and...

Thailand: Scientific collaboration with Italy for environmental sustainability
04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
03 August 2024_ On 1 August 2024, the Department of Scientific Services of Thailand organized a seminar on the removal of emerging contaminants and toxic elements from water, with the participation of European experts, including the University of Turin. This event is part of the SusWater project, which also involves Spanish and Danish institutions, and aims to develop technologies to address environmental issues. The collaboration with the University of Turin underlines the importance of Italy in the field of scientific research and sustainable innovation. The news was reported by thailandplus.tv, highlighting Thailand's commitment to promoting international cooperation in science. This project represents a significant step towards environmental sustainability, with the aim of improving the country's research and innovation capabilities.

