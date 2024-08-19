Thailand: Secretlab Launches Lamborghini Collection With An Italian Touch

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
August 18, 2024_ In Thailand, Secretlab has launched the new Deluxe collection in collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini, combining design and...

19 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ In Thailand, Secretlab has launched the new Deluxe collection in collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini, combining design and luxury. The collection includes the Giallo Auge and Verde Selvans editions, inspired by the iconic colors of Lamborghini, with high-quality details and a design that reflects the elegance of the Italian brand. In addition, the MAGNUS Pro table has been launched, which features a mat with the colors of the Italian flag, highlighting the connection with Italy. The news was reported by techoffside.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between prestigious brands. The products are available for purchase exclusively on Shopee Mall, with a focus on quality and distinctive design.

